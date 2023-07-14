Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 1,534 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 24,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $33.50. 11,168,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,710,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

