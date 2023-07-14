Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.16. 173,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

