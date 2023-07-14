Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.74 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $69,413,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.