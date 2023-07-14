Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.86. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

