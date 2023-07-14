Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $53.37. 2,234,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.