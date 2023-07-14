Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 864,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

