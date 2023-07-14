Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Shares Up 17%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 89,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 37,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.