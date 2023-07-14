P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading 1.6% Higher

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $62.03. 196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

