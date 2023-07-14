Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

