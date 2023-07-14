Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $131.91. 175,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $134.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

