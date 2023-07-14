OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.99

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 8314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $727.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

