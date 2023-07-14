OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.99

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 8314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $727.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 86.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

About OTC Markets Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

