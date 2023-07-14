Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.34–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NYSE ORC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $401.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.70%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

