Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.34–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE ORC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $401.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.40.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orchid Island Capital
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.