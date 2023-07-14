Oppenheimer Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $177.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $151.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $165.36 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $172.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

