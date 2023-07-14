ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.