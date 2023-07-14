One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 16,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 10,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Equity Partners Open Water I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 48.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

