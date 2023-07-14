OMG Network Price Reaches $0.69 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $97.44 million and $25.50 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014347 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000796 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.