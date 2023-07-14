Oikos Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oikos Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 209.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 8.8% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oikos Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.85 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

