Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Plans Dividend of $0.25

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -370.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

OPI opened at $8.14 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($1.12). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,276,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.