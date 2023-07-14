Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Cut to GBX 640

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.52) to GBX 640 ($8.23) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($7.08) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 750.17 ($9.65).

Ocado Group Trading Up 1.9 %

LON OCDO opened at GBX 620 ($7.98) on Monday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 342 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 989.60 ($12.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 463.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,087.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

