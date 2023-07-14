Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Hits $302.41 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $302.41 million and $23.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04866519 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,754,586.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

