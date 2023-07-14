Oak Thistle LLC Invests $550,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,229,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $367,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $174.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.