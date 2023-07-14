Oak Thistle LLC Invests $542,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.