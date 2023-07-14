Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 7,386 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $97.93.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

