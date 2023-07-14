Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 5,689 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

