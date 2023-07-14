Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equinix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Stock Up 1.3 %

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

EQIX stock opened at $801.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $802.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

