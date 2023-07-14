Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 7,050 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.5 %

MS stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.