Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.