Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 1,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.43.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Ridge Financial Services
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.