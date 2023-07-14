Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 1,771 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.