NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $550.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.41.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $459.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.21. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $461.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

