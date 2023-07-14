Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Up 6.3%

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.42. 117,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 413,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Nuvei Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $88,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 30.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

