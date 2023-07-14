Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.64. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 133,306 shares traded.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

