Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 83.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.22. 38,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.