Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ NRIX opened at $10.08 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
