Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $10.08 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

About Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

