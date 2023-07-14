Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nubia Brand International by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 783,787 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nubia Brand International by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 342,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nubia Brand International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 658,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nubia Brand International by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 422,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUBI remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Nubia Brand International has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

