Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.66. 1,725,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,337,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $752.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.