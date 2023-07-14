Northstar Group Inc. Sells 516 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.