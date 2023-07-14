Northstar Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 689,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,668. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

