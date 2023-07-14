Northstar Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,156. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 266.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.