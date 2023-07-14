Northstar Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

