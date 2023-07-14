Northstar Group Inc. Invests $270,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.24.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. 4,526,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185,258. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

