Northstar Group Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.22. 469,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,289. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

