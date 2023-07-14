Northstar Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.37. The company had a trading volume of 154,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,434. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

