Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The business had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

