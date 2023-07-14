North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.37% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $1,589,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $686.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James L. Janik purchased 6,929 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.