North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

