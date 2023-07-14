North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

