North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

