North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 69,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 51,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

