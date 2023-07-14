North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 158.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $532.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.00 and a 200-day moving average of $549.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

