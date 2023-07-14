North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

